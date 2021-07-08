CHARLESTON — Janie B. McGee, age 76, passed away Friday afternoon, July 9.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home. The service will be Tuesday, July 13, beginning 1 p.m. in the chapel as well, with interment following in Springhill Cemetery located near Oakland.

She was a family oriented lady and she loved her children and grands beyond measure.

Those whom she leaves behind include two daughters, Rebecca Murphey of Walls and Tina Tullos of Batesville; three sons, David McGee of Tillatoba, Mark McGee (Tammy) of Charleston and Donnie McGee of Tillatoba; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; four sisters, Jo Harris (Pete) of Texas, Margaret Brown of Texas, Sue McGee of Oakland and Faye Aven of Brazil; and two brothers, Phillip Winters of Walls and Kendall Winters of Memphis, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Elsie Winters; one daughter, Carol Hughes; one son, Ronnie McGee; three grandchildren, and two brothers, Ray Booth and Reed Winters.

