CHARLESTON — Jimmy Dale Fly Sr, age 66, passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 11, at Baptist North MS in Oxford.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 5-7 p.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 15, beginning 2 p.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home, Charleston. Interment will follow at Goshen Cemetery near Coffeeville.

Jimmy Dale was a longtime member of Bear Lake Hunting Club, former owner of Napa Auto Parts in Charleston, Scout Master of Troop 3, retired from MDOT after sixteen years, a great loving father, grandfather, and a very hard-working man.

Those whom he leaves behind to remember and carry on his legacy include his son, Jimmy Fly (Mary) of Charleston; grandson, Denman Fly of Charleston; sister, Francine Glass (William) of Charleston; and brother, John William Fly of Grenada.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Fly Sr. and Minnie Calder Fly; one sister, Barbara Fike; and four brothers, Joe A. Jr, Marion, Bob, and Keith Fly.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Tallahatchie County Rally for a Cure, PO Box 971 Charleston, MS 38921 or Faith Food Pantry, 705 George Payne Cossar, Charleston, MS 38921.

Condolences may be made online at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.