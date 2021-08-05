TILLATOBA — Coach Jimmy R. Link, 75, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Emmanual Baptist Church in Grenada. McKibben and Guinn Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

An award winning football player and longtime coach and teacher, he served at many schools in the state of Mississippi, including the East Tallahatchie School District in Charleston.

He is survived by his wife, “Sally” Sarah Helen Wofford Link; a son, Rye Link; daughter, Mandy Alford; and 3 grandchildren.