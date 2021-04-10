COFFEEVILLE — Julia Lois Crocker Gore, 93, of Coffeeville passed away Friday, Oct. 1, at the Yalobusha General Nursing Home in Water Valley.

Graveside sdervices were held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Elam Cemetery with Rev. Jim Gore and Rev. Kevin Smith officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.

She was born July 10, 1928 in Yalobusha County to Raymond Rudolph, Sr. and Julia Woodall Crocker. She was a devoted homemaker who possessed remarkable skills in quilting and canning food. She had been a devoted member of Elam Baptist Church since 1950. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include two sons, Carl Wayne Gore (Eleanor Neal) of Scobey and William Gore (Janice) of Grenada; one sister, Dorothy Carroll of Winnsboro, La.; two brothers, Leon Crocker of Charleston and Jesse Crocker of Oakland; three grandchildren, Bradley Gore (Tiffany) of Grenada, Lindsey Singh (Pawan Jeet) of Picayune and Tyler Gore (Kay Lee) of Water Valley; four great-grandchildren, Grant Gore, Mabry Gore, Allison Seiber and Hannah Singh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Gore; five sisters and seven brothers.

Pallbearers were Kimbell Alexander, Charles Bennett, Max Benoist, Bradley Gore, Tyler Gore, Buzzy Revell and Pawan Jeet Singh.

The family requests memorials be directed to the Elam Baptist Church.

