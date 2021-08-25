CHARLESTON — Kathy Elaine Morgan, age 66, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven,

Visitation was held Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Womble Funeral Home chapel with services following at 2 p.m. Interment followed at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery at Paynes.

She is survived by her husband, George Wayne Morgan; two daughters, Brenda Lewallen and Jennifer Johnson; a sister, two brothers and 3 grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.