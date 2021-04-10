BRANDON — Keith Alan Burt, 66, of Brandon, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, at Merit Health River Oaks in Brandon.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Rosebloom Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Jerry Hatcher officiating. Interment followed in Strider-Burt Cemetery at Rosebloom. Arrangements were entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Home Service in Grenada.

He was born June 30, 1955 in Memphis to Owen, Jr. and Wilma Leona Taylor Burt. Keith had worked for many years as an electrician. He enjoyed his dogs, music and fast cars. He was also an avid outdoorsman.

Survivors include his wife, Angie Burt of Brandon; two daughters, Jennifer Burt Nix (Billy) of Winona and Mary Candice Burt (Wayne) of Gulfport; one son, Richard Keith Burt (Ashtonn) of Richland; two sisters, Duran Burt Parr (Carter) and Anita Burt Little (Larry Brown), both of Grenada; and five grandchildren, Stefan Gant, Allyn-Claire Gant, Chloe Nix, Michael Vanowen Burt, William Massey and Alana Marie “Sunshine” Burt.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Taylor and Mr. and Mrs. Owen Burt, Sr.

The family requests memorials be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Blair Batson Children’s Hospital or the ASPCA.

