CHARLESTON — Kevin Earl Bloodworth, age 49, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Visitation is set for 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Womble Funeral Home chapel in Charleston with funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Bro. Shelly Scallions conducting. Interment will follow at Paul Cemetery. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

He was born in Charleston on Feb. 4, 1972, to Opal Irene Ross Bloodworth and the late Jessie Earl Bloodworth.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything outdoors and was a member of Ascalsmore Hunting Club.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Opal Irene Ross Bloodworth; sister; Pam Bloodworth Womble; nieces and nephews, Josh Womble, Lindsey Womble, Allie Bloodworth, and Allan Bloodworth; two great-nephews, Kyle Hollis and Grant Womble; and a host of other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jessie Earl Bloodworth; and brother, Christopher Allan Bloodworth.

Pallbearers are Dakota Byrd, Dylan Jeffords, Greg Ross, Rob Ross, Jeffery Timmons and Albert Kennedy.

Honorary pallbearers are Hayden Ross, Haley Ross and Dale Evans.

Condolences can be made online at www.womblefuneralhome.com