PHILIPP — Leslie “June P.” Ramsey, 72, of Philipp passed away Sunday, July 11, at UMMC in Grenada.

Services will be held graveside at noon Saturday, July 17, at Independent-Tyro M.B. Church Cemetery. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Ramsey of Philipp; sons, Kevin Ramsey, Sr. of Phillip and Gary Ramsey (Tamiela) of Glendora; 10 sisters; 3 brothers; grandchildren, Kevin Ramsey, Jr., Chernique Granderson and Kenecia Ramsey; 5 great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Sam Cole and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ester Mae Ramsey; father, John T. Carter; 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

He was a member of Independent-Tyro M.B. Church.