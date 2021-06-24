WATER VALLEY — Lester (Red) Smith, Jr., age 79, of Water Valley, passed away Wednesday, June 23, at his home surrounded by family.

Visitation is planned for Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until noon. Services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks with Bro. Shane Crawford officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery with David Johnson, Steven Brown, Matthew Boyles, Ricky Dees, Eddie Smith, and Donald Smith serving as pallbearers.

He was born October 6, 1941 in Quitman County to the late Lester Sr. and Marinthia (McAnalley) Smith. Red began his working career operating heavy equipment (a passion he never gave up) then moving on to building houses and other construction. In 1992 he began selling insurance, something he did right up until his passing. Family described him as a man who “just liked to be outside.” He loved to hunt, fish, ride 4-wheelers and run his bulldozer. But the greatest joy he had was being around his family. Red was also a member of #402 Masonic Lodge here in Water Valley.

Red is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patsy Sprouse Smith; one son, Jeff Smith (Serena) of Water Valley; three daughters, Tammy Wingate of St, Petersburg, Fla., Laura Smith of Charleston, Rena Byars (Tom) of Water Valley; five granddaughters, Megan Smith, Hanna Wood (Brad), Bethany Byars (fiancé’ Jonathan Ragon), Katelin Byars (fiancé’ Brennon Peacock), Mackenzie Wingate; five great-grandchildren, Houston Smith, Walker Smith, Cullen Wood, Carter Wood, Layanna Wood; three sisters, Ilene Dees, Josie Bunch, both of Enid and Christine Brown (Phillip) of Walbridge, Ohio; and one brother, James “Bud” Smith (Betty) of Water Valley.

In addition to his parents, Red was preceded in death by six brothers, J.H. Smith, Delmer Smith, Bill Smith, Chester Smith, Bobby Smith, Will Smith; two sisters, Pearl Boyles, Jean Johnson; and one grandson, Morgan Wingate.