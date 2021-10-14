CHARLESTON — Louanne Pepper Cossar departed this life to receive her reward with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 21, with her loving family by her side.

Louanne was born to William Allen and Elizabeth Love Pepper in Belzoni on May 29, 1937. She was fortunate to be born to wonderful parents who raised her as a true Christian southern lady.

Louanne began taking dance lessons at age 2 and won her first singing contest in Greenville at age 3. She began taking piano lessons at age 4. Band, piano, dance lessons and chorus continued until her graduation from Belzoni Consolidated High School where she played flute in the band, was a drum majorette, was twice chosen to be in the Mississippi Lions All-State Band and was elected State Vice President of the Mississippi Beta Club.

Her college education began at Mississippi State College for Women where she was selected Beauty and became a member of Lockhart’s Social Club. During her freshman year, she represented “The W” in the Miss Mississippi Pageant and was named second alternate. She was vocalist for the college dance band “The Blue Serenaders” during her sophomore year and while still enrolled at MSCW she was asked to co-host a new TV dance party show “Teen Tempos” at WLBT in Jackson. The following summer the station asked her to represent it in Miami at two contests, “Southern Radio Queen” and “International TV Queen.” She won both contests and was rewarded with trips to and singing engagements in Havana, Cuba and Lock Sheldrake, N.Y.

While in New York, she auditioned for big band leader Vincent Lopez, who was performing at The Taft Hotel.

At the beginning of her junior year, she transferred to Ole Miss, where she became a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Mortar Board, and was chosen as a campus beauty and Sweetheart of Sigma Nu Fraternity.

Between her junior and senior year at Ole Miss, Vincent Lopez hired her to be his vocalist in New York City. It was Mr. Lopez’s desire for Louanne to be his vocalist in New York City and for her to continue her education there. However, her future husband, George Cossar, and Ole Miss were calling her back home.

She graduated from Ole Miss and married George Payne Cossar Jr. of Charleston in 1959. They settled in Charleston in 1960 and raised three children, George III, Pepper and Anne Love.

Louanne has served as the “temporary” choir director at Charleston First United Methodist Church for over 60 years, at one time directing seven different choirs in the church, including handbell choirs, children’s choirs, senior adult choirs, and the sanctuary choir.

In 2013 she was made a member of “The Dickson Order of the United Methodist Church,” established to “honor Christian laypersons who have greatly influenced the lives of many.”

A former speech and English teacher at East Tallahatchie High School, Louanne was a piano teacher, Sunday school teacher, and member of the Administrative Board of the church as well as song leader for retreats and revivals. For over 20 years she was Activity and Public Relations Director at Tallahatchie General Hospital and Extended Care Facility where she started the “Tree of Love” and wrote a weekly hospital/nursing home column for The Sun-Sentinel newspaper.

She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution for which she has served as Chaplain, was County Campaign Director for re-elections of United States Senators and Congressman and County Chairman for the March of Dimes as well as served on the Board of Directors of the Northwest Delta Choral and Arts Council, the University of Mississippi Alumni Association and Rock River Arts Festival.

She was a founding member of CARE (Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort) serving two years as secretary and three years as president of the organization. While she was president, CARE was selected as Nonprofit of the Year by the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and she received the Presidents Volunteer Service Award. She was also elected to receive CARE’s Living Legend Award and was given the Key to the City of Charleston.

Louanne had indicated that her early experiences in life were evidence of “God’s hand...in the preparation and guidance of my life.” She has stated, “It seems that every bit of biblical training I got growing up, every musical experience, every college class I took, every play I was in or worked backstage on, all were designed to prepare me to serve God in Charleston, Mississippi. Being involved in the Methodist Hour Word and Witness Weekends, the Lay Witness Missions and the Emmaus Walk have all been tools that God used to train me to better serve Him.”

Louanne was predeceased by her brother, Federal Court Judge Allen Pepper, as well as her parents, William Allen and Elizabeth Love Pepper. Louanne leaves her husband of 62 years, George Cossar, Jr.; three children, George Cossar (Betty), Pepper Cossar, and Anne Love Cossar Perry (Joe); 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and family members.

A celebration of life is currently planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Charleston First United Methodist Church, 144 George Payne Cossar Blvd. in Charleston. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.

The family asks that any memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Charleston, MS 38921.