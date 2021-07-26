OAKLAND — Margie Bessy Walker Jones, age 93, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital — Desoto.

Visitation is set for 1-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Springhill Baptist Church, wehre she was a member, with funeral service following at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Springhill Cemetery near Oakland. Womble Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

She is survived by a daughter, Connie Henderson of Water Valley; a son, Timothy Jones of Oakland; two sisters; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.