CHARLESTON — Marjorie Brewer Havens, age 68, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Friendship East Baptist Church with interment following in Friendship East Baptist Cemetery. Womble Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Havens.

She is survived by four sons, Jerry Henry of Batesville, Danny Havens of Enid, Roger Havens of Enid and Michael Havens of Grenada; two sisters, a brother, and 6 grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.