CHARLESTON — Mary Frances Gillespie Lilley, age 95, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19.

A funeral service was held 1 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Womble Funeral Home chapel with interment following in Magnolia Gardens Cemetery in the Paynes community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lee Lilley; and two sons, Don Lilley and Gary Dale Lilley.

She is survived by her daughter, Frances Lee Lilley Follis of Southaven; 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to Crown of Life Restoration Church, 6717 Malone Road, Southaven, MS 38672.