CHARLESTON — Mary J. Wrenn, born January 9, 1928, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 24, at the age of 93.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, with visitation prior to the service, at Newsom Funeral Home chapel in Charleston with interment following at Magnolia Garden Cemetery at Paynes.

Mrs. Wrenn was a dedicated wife, mother and truly a God-fearing, Jesus-loving woman who spent most of her life loving, serving and praising the Lord. Many will also remember her for the massive gardens she and her husband would grow and distribute vegetables to in the community during her younger years. She was also a graduate of Paynes High School and valedictorian recipient.

Those whom she leaves behind include her children, Bobbie Jane Wrenn Rodgers (Charles) of Batesville, Robert Lee Wrenn Jr. of Charleston, Carla Hope Wrenn of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren, Charity Weeks, Shannon Rodgers, Parker Rodgers, Gwenda Whitfield, Melissa Lewis, Regina Allgood, Terrance Jamison, David P. Hebert and Quianna Williams; sister, Mamie Ruth Manuel Wolfe; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Wrenn Sr; her parents, Carl Manuel and Mamie Mae Tribble Manuel; daughter, Linda Faye Wrenn; a grandchild, Chris Jamison; and a brother, Errol Manuel.

Psalm 73:26 — My flesh and heart may fail but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

