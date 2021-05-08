CHARLESTON — Michael Shaw, age 52, left this world Friday, July 2, at his home near Charleston.

He was born in Charleston and relocated to Stillman Valley, Ill. as a child and graduated from Stillman Valley High School. Afterwards, he moved to Texas, then to Kansas, where he loved woodworking and became a cabinet maker. He could make anything by just looking at a photo. He also loved yard work.

He was preceded in death by an older brother, Jimmy Shaw; grandparents, Vernon and Annie Denley, Walter and Myrtle Shaw; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He leaves behind his parents, James and Juanita Shaw of Stillman Valley, Ill.; one sister, Debra (Shane) Liby of Clay Center, Kansas; two brothers, Lane (Margaret) Shaw of Byron, Ill. and Dwayne (Kate) Shaw of Graften, Wisc.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. We will keep our love for him in our hearts always.