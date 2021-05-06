PHILIPP — Morris Brewer, age 77, passed away Monday, May 3, at his home.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 6,. Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood. Rev. Scott Kilpatrick will officiate the services. Interment will follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery at Cascilla.

Mr. Brewer was born on April 6, 1944 in Cascilla to the late Hayden and Pauline Brewer and resided in Philipp most of his life. He was a member of the Philipp Baptist Church. He retired from Wade Inc. after 35 years of service, and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to crappie fish and hunt.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rex Brewer; and two sisters, Loyce Gardner and June Brewer.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gay Rotenberry Brewer of Philipp; two daughters, Hope Brewer (Jamie Norwood) of Avalon and Renee Brewer of Philipp; son, Alex “Bubba” (Lexie) Brewer of Coila; three grandchildren, Hayden (Aubrey) Breland, Maddie Avent and Brewer Avent; two great-grandchildren, Mason Breland and Colton Brewer; and two sisters, Joyce Rodgers of Greenwood and Annie Martin of Tupelo.

Pallbearers will be Van Rodgers, Eric Brewer, Greg Rotenberry, Matt Counts, Mike Crawford, Charles Walker, Eric Olsen, and Matt Hale. Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Estes, Hunt Toole, Roger Worsham, Johnny “Cat” Walker, Keith Livingston, David Winters, Billy Gardner, and Kenny Weeks.

The family requests memorials may be made to the Poplar Springs Cemetery, C/O Joyce Rodgers, 1205 Peggy Ln, Greenwood, MS, 38930

