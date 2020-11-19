COFFEEVILLE — Oscar Melton Sossaman, Jr., “Junior,” age 72, passed away Friday, May 7, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery near Charleston with Rev. Roger Jackson and Rev. Jesse Strider officiating.

He was born December 7, 1948 in Hollandale to Oscar Melton, Sr. and Inez Bonner Sossaman. He served his country in the U.S. Army. A hard-working and dedicated family man, Junior spent most of his life working as a heavy equipment operator.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Joyce Shankle Sossaman of Coffeeville; one son, Daniel Sossaman, Sr. (Annette) of Coffeeville; two grandsons, Daniel Sossaman, Jr. of Cascilla and Bailey Sossaman (Samantha) of Scobey; four sisters, Ann Woodard of Byhalia, Edna Woods of Marks, Louise Richardson of Oxford and Linda Leake of Hattiesburg; and six brothers, Jimmy Sossaman of Batesville, John Sossaman of Coffeeville, Albert Sossaman of Coffeeville, Willie Sossaman of Moscow, Tenn., Robert Sossaman of Water Valley and Mike Sossaman of the Teasdale community.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Sossaman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada