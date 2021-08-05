ROSEBLOOM — Ricky Joe Mitchell, 61, of Rosebloom, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.11, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Grenada. Interment will follow in the Smith Cemetery at Rosebloom. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.

He was born March 26, 1960 in Charleston to Raymond Cecil and Jeanette Dorman Mitchell. Ricky Joe had faithfully served as a member of the Grenada Fire Department for 22 years, where he had earned the rank of Deputy Chief. He was a member of the Rosebloom Church of the Nazarene and was an avid outdoorsman.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Mitchell; two daughters, Amber Skeen (Brad) and Nikkie Mitchell, both of Carroll County; his mother, Jeanette Mitchell of Rosebloom; sister, Debbie Price (Rickey) of Duck Hill; brother, Raymond Cecil Mitchell, Jr. of Cullman, Ala.; two grandsons, Remington and Karson Skeen and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.