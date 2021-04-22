ENID — Roger Ryan Dees, Sr., age 74, passed away Tuesday, April 20, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church near Enid with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Dees of Enid; a daughter, Tammy Brower of Newburgh, Ind.; two sons, Roger Ryan Dees Jr. of Drummond, Tenn. and Michael Dees of Enid; 4 sisters, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Woodruff.

The family requests memorials be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.