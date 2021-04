SUMNER — Sammie Joe Spinosa, Jr., age 78, a welder at Webb Machine Shop, died April 18, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Visitation is Tuesday, April 20, 5-7 p.m. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale. Graveside services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Ebenezer Cemetery in Sumner. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Debbie Rodgers Spinosa of Sumner; his son, Sammie Joseph Spinosa (Natalie) of Crowder; brothers Johnny Spinosa of Clarksdale and Tommy Spinosa of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Katherine Hill of Sanderville; and grandson, Remington Lee Spinosa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sammie J. Spinosa, Sr. and Lucille Hobbs Spinosa.