TEASDALE — Samuel Sylvester Smallwood Sr., age 86, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, at his home.

Sam served our country and community throughout his life being a retired veteran of US Army, over thirty years as OTR truck driver and a retiree of Tallahatchie County Road Department. He enjoyed outdoors, fishing and spending time with his family.

He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Peggy Donaldson Smallwood; six children, Lee Smallwood (Cindy) of Savannah, Tenn., Ruby Rodgers Smallwood of Teasdale, Tracy Smallwood of Charleston, Samuel Smallwood Jr. (Lynn) of Scobey, Tammy Myers of Enid and Harvey Smallwood (Danielle) of Tillatoba; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patsy Brooks of Waskom, Texas and Charlene Hailey of Batesville, Ark.

He was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Leona Smallwood; three brothers, Howard, Hilton and Raymond Smallwood; and two sisters, Vivian Robinson and Shelby Rhea.

