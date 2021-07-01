RIDGELAND — Sara Ellen Cook Sykes, 84, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, July 1, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday July 6, at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery the the Paynes community with Bro. Terry Corley officiating. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Sara was born on October 20, 1936, to the late Roy Cook and Geneva Hall Cook Pynes. She is preceded in death by her parents, her father who raised her, D.B. Pynes, and husband, Rufus J. Sykes.

She is survived by her children, Melanie Lynne Fowler (Adam), Stephanie Kay Ballard and Harvey Michael Ballard; a sister, June Fitzwater; a brother, Ronald D. Pynes (Nancy); five grandchildren; Jordan Musgrove (Joely), Carmen Rae Musgrove Huang (Ian), Nicholas Nowell (Heather), Brandi Nowell and Alaina Ballard Braswell (Jimmy); seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and their families. Her blended family includes Melody Sykes Corley (Terry), Tina Sykes Benton (Joe), Debbie Sykes McKean, Mike Sykes (Cathy) and their families.

Pallbearers are Paul Corley, Adam Fowler, Ian Huang, Jordan Musgrove, J. T. Vernon and Randy Willis. Honorary pallbearers are Brian Richey, David Ross, and Randle Ross.

The family requests memorials be made in memory of Sara to Sunnybrook Estates, 200 Serenity Lane, Madison, MS 39110.

Condolences can be made online at www.womblefuneralhome.com