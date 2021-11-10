CHARLESTON — William "Billy" Early, age 71, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, at Grenada Health & Rehab in Grenada.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 12, from 1 p.m. until service time beginning 2 p.m. at Paynes Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Magnolia Garden Cemetery.

Billy was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved raising quail, but most of all he loved spending quality time with his grandkids. You can rest assured that whatever he did, he did it to the fullest.

Those whom he leaves behind include his loving wife, Nellie Simmons Early of Charleston; two daughters, Laticia McNeer (Ricky) of Holcomb and Tiffany Trevino (JR) of Collierville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Chase McNeer and Aaliyah McNeer both of Holcomb, Connor and Collin Trevino, both of Collierville; and one sister, Lanell Early of West Point.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Evelyn Early.

The family requests memorial contributions may be made to Paynes Baptist Church.

