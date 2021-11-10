TUTWILER — William Ellis Jr., age 75, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, at his home.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 10, at Royal Funeral Systems in Clarksdale. Interment followed on Oct. 12 at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

A Vietnam veteran, he attained the rank of sergeant first class in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Myra Ellis; three children, William Ellis III, LaShundra Ellis and LaToya Ellis; two sisters, two brothers and 3 grandchildren.

Eddie Robinson Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.