BRANDON — William Gong, age 69, passed away at his home, Wednesday, April 14, in Brandon.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in Charleston City Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Sia Gong and May Yis Gong.

He is survived by his wife, Jewel Gong.

Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.