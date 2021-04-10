HOLLY SPRINGS — Willie Anthony “Mustache” Roach, age 69, formerly of Charleston, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, in Water Valley.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the chapel of Holly Springs Funeral Home with interment following in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Laws Hill.

He was an equipment operator and a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Roach.

He is survived by a son, Tony Roach of Como; two sisters, Fay Tomlin of Waterford and Tanda Roach of Harmontown; and long-time partner, Wanda Osborn.