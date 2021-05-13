HERNANDO — The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi recently distributed federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to nonprofits and food pantries in the area.
The entities had to apply for the money, proving a loss of funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tallahatchie County recipients of the CARES Act funding presented through the foundation included the following:
» Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort (CARE), $8,438.69
» Emmett Till Memorial Commission, $1,717.83
» Tutwiler Community Education Center, $3,674.06.