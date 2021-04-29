IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Jessie Holman, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause No. 2020-47

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 9 day of April, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Jessie Holman, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 9th day of April, 2021.

Betty Crawford, Administratrix of the Estate of Jessie Holman, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB#5307

Attorney for Administratrix

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston,MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

(4-15, 22, 29)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kerry Pernell, Deceased, Petitioner

Cause No. 2021-6-2

VS.

All Unknown Heirs of Kerry Pernell, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Kerry Pernell, Deceased or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 13th day of May, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Sumner, Mississippi.

(x) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication,or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

() The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication which process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Kerry Pernell, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not required you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to property develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 9th day of April.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

(4-15, 22, 29)

PUBLIC NOTICE

The East Tallahatchie School District will receive sealed bids for a 1994 GMC 3500 model school bus, VIN#1GDHG31Y9TF506122 with an odometer reading of 98,645 to be sold as-is. The deadline to submit bids is Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. at the East Tallahatchie School District central office location at 411 E. Chestnut, Charleston, MS 38921. The district reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Dr. Darron E. Edwards, Superintendent

(4-22, 29, 5-6)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given by the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees that sealed bids will be received by said board until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and opened right after at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the Superintendent's Office of the East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut St., Charleston, MS 38921, for Hunting & Fishing leases on the following described Sixteenth Section lands: SECTION 16-25N-2E.

The Board of Trustees of East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.

East Tallahatchie School District

Dr. Darron L. Edwards, Superintendent

(4-22, 29)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given by the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees that sealed bids will be received by said board until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and opened right after at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the Superintendent's Office of the East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut St., Charleston, MS 38921, for Hunting & Fishing leases on the following described Sixteenth Section lands: SECTION 16-25N-3E.

The Board of Trustees of East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.

East Tallahatchie School District

Dr. Darron L. Edwards, Superintendent

(4-22, 29)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given by the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees that sealed bids will be received by said board until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and opened right after at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the Superintendent's Office of the East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut St., Charleston, MS 38921, for Hunting & Fishing leases on the following described Sixteenth Section lands: SECTION 16-24N-3E.

The Board of Trustees of East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.

East Tallahatchie School District

Dr. Darron L. Edwards, Superintendent

(4-22, 29)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given by the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees that sealed bids will be received by said board until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and opened right after at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the Superintendent's Office of the East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut St., Charleston, MS 38921, for Hunting & Fishing leases on the following described Sixteenth Section lands: SECTION 16-24N-1E.

The Board of Trustees of East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.

East Tallahatchie School District

Dr. Darron L. Edwards, Superintendent

(4-22, 29)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given by the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees that sealed bids will be received by said board until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and opened right after at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the Superintendent's Office of the East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut St., Charleston, MS 38921, for Hunting & Fishing leases on the following described Sixteenth Section lands: SECTION 16-23N-2E.

The Board of Trustees of East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.

East Tallahatchie School District

Dr. Darron L. Edwards, Superintendent

(4-22, 29)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Elijah McShane, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-8-2

Mary Elizabeth Johnson, Petitioner

vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Elijah McShane, Deceased and Una McShane, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Elijah McShane, Deceased or Una McShane, Deceased or any other Person or Individual Having an Interest in this Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 20th day of May, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Sumner, Mississippi.

(x) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

() The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Elijah McShane, Deceased and Una McShane, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any even, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgment against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 16th day of April.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court Clerk

By: Anita Greenwood, Clerk

(4-22, 29, 5-6)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, Bradley R. Hausner, 1000 Robert E. Lee Drive, Greenwood, MS 38930, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51551; Permitted Acreage: 58; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 13 T24N R02W

Application No. GW-51552; Permitted Acreage: 74; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 09 T24N R02W

Application No. GW-03183; Permitted Acreage: 160; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 02 T23N R02W

Application No. GW-06790; Permitted Acreage: 74; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SE1/4 36 T24N R02W

Application No. GW-06860; Permitted Acreage: 60; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 01 T23N R02W

Application No. GW-13671; Permitted Acreage: 115; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 11 T24N R02W

Application No. GW-40283; Permitted Acreage: 80; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec T24N R02W

Application No. GW-42131; Permitted Acreage: 62; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 36 T24N R02W

Application No. GW-44682; Permitted Acreage: 151; County Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 26 T25N R02W

Application No. GW-46129; Permitted Acreage: 75; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 02 T23N R02W

Application No. GW-46175; Permitted Acreage: 105; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 08 T24N R02W

Application No. GW-46176; Permitted Acreage: 135; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 08 T24N R02W

Application No. GW-46177; Permitted Acreage: 92; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 09 T24N R02W

Application No. GW-46685; Permitted Acreage: 29; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 01 T23N R02W

Application No. GW-48933; Permitted Acreage: 230; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 09 T24N R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after June 8, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist

(4-29)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROSE MARIE HANDLEY, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021-18

KERRI HARRISON AND KRISTI BYRNE CO-PETITIONERS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executrixship having being granted on the 19th day of April, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Co-Executrixes of the Estate of Rose Marie Handley, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 19th day of April, A.D., 2021.

/s/Kerri Harrison

KERRI HARRISON, Co-Executrix of Estate of Rose Marie Handley, Deceased

/s/Kristi Byrne

KRISTI BYRNE, Co-Executrix of Estate of Rose Marie Handley, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executrix

(4-29, 5-6, 13)

ELC-7 (Adopted 3/22/89) Exhibit 7

NOTICE OF RESULT OF ELECTION OF COMMISSIONERS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 69-27-31, Mississippi Code 1972 An¬notated, an election was held on March 9, 2021 to elect three (3) commissioners for the Tallahatchie County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The result is as follows representing:

Beat #: 3

Name: Kevin Kennedy

Address: 2333 Shores Drive, Enid, MS 38927

Beat #: 4

Name: Bryant Douglas

Address: 1583 Teasdale Road, Enid, MS 38927

Beat #: 5

Name: Steve Hausner

Address: 24 Guest Road, Drew, MS 38737

Signed by Authority of an order to the Mississippi Soil and Water Conservation Commission in its minutes of April 20, 2021.

Mark E. Gilbert

Executive Director, MSWCC

(4-29)