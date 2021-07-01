IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Elijah McShane, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-8-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 7th day of June, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, the undersigned upon the Estate of Elijah McShane, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever be barred.

This the 7th day of June, 2021.

Mary Elizabeth Johnson, Administrator of the Estate of Elijah McShane, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB# 5307

Attorney for Administrator

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Lula B. Wright, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-27

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 18th day of June, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Lula B. Wright, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 18 day of June, 2021.

Brenda Kay Wilson, Executrix of the Estate of Lula B. Wright, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB# 5307

Attorney for Administrator

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of May 2021, York Woods LLC 2301 Barefoot Road, Charleston, MS, has filed application(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, for irrigation and wildlife management purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51594; Permitted Acreage: 200; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 12 T25N R01E

Application No. GW-51595; Permitted Acreage: 150; County Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 01 T25N R01E

Application No.GW-40466; Permitted Acreage: 75; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 24 T25N R01E

Application No. GW-49538; Permitted Acreage: 160; County Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 22 T25N R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after July 13, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATES OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of June 2021, Jim Criss, 500 Tiger Street, Charleston, MS 38921, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the South Lake in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. SW-04287; Permitted Acreage: 106; Location: SW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 24 T24N R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, MS 39201, on, or after August 10, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2001 Mazda Truck

Color: Black

VIN: 4F4YR16V51TM3203

Odometer: ?

2. 2000 Ford F150

Color: White

VIN: 1FTRX17L4YNB63418

Odometer: ?

3. 1997 Ford Explorer

Color: Blue

VIN: 1FMDU32P9VUA22785

Odometer: ?

4. 1993 Cadillac Car

Color: Black

VIN: 1G6DW5277PR721464

Odometer: ?

Auction for the vehicles listed above will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601