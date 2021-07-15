IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Lula B. Wright, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-27

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 18th day of June, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Lula B. Wright, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 18 day of June, 2021.

Brenda Kay Wilson, Executrix of the Estate of Lula B. Wright, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB# 5307

Attorney for Administrator

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2001 Mazda Truck

Color: Black

VIN: 4F4YR16V51TM3203

Odometer: ?

2. 2000 Ford F150

Color: White

VIN: 1FTRX17L4YNB63418

Odometer: ?

3. 1997 Ford Explorer

Color: Blue

VIN: 1FMDU32P9VUA22785

Odometer: ?

4. 1993 Cadillac Car

Color: Black

VIN: 1G6DW5277PR721464

Odometer: ?

Auction for the vehicles listed above will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2017-29-2

JOHNNIE B. THOMAS,PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of administration having been granted on the 30th day of January 2018 by the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District, to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claim(s) against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or your claim will forever be barred.

This the 7th day of July 2021.

JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY T. THOMAS, Deceased

Prepared and submitted by:

Tara L. Lang, MSB #10726

T & G Lang Law Firm, LLC

256 North Market Street

Charleston, MS 38921

Phone: 662-783-5017

Fax: 662-783-5018

E-mail: taralang@tglanglaw.com

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of March 2021, Stephen C. Hausner Farm, 24 Guest Road, Drew, MS 38737, has filed application(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-5167; Permitted Acreage: 50; County Sunflower; Location: SW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 12, T23N, R03W

Application No. GW-51628; Permitted Acreage: 131; County Sunflower; Location: SE1/4 of NW1/4, Sec 12, T23N, R03W

Application No. GW-51629; Permitted Acreage: 120; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SW1/4, Sec 07, T23N, R02W

Any person, firm, association, or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after July 20, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist

BID NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Ms. 38921 will receive sealed bids until 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 and will be opened afterwards. Proposals will include the furnishings of dairy products, produce, commodities, and waste collection services.

Specifications and descriptions of items are on file at the Superintendent's Office, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Ms. 38921. All quotes must be made on a delivered price basis.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

By: Mr. Johnnie Vick, Superintendent, East Tallahatchie School District

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2008 Nissan Altima

Color: Black

VIN: 1N4AL21E88C256243

Odometer: ?

2. 2010 Chevrolet Malibu

Color: Black

VIN: 1G1ZASE04AF192041

Odometer: ?

3. 2010 Ford Taurus

Color:Maroon

VIN: 1FAHP2EW9AG159167

Odometer: ?

4. 2005 Nissan Altima

Color: Grey

VIN: 1N4AL11E75C169293

Odometer: ?

5. 2014 Chrysler 200

Color: Silver

VIN: 1C3CCBBG8EN113848

Odometer: ?

Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921 (662) 647-3601