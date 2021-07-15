IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
In the Matter of the Estate of Lula B. Wright, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-27
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 18th day of June, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Lula B. Wright, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.
This the 18 day of June, 2021.
Brenda Kay Wilson, Executrix of the Estate of Lula B. Wright, Deceased
Thomas U. Reynolds
MSB# 5307
Attorney for Administrator
PO Drawer 280
Charleston, MS 38921
(662) 647-3203
ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION
1. 2001 Mazda Truck
Color: Black
VIN: 4F4YR16V51TM3203
Odometer: ?
2. 2000 Ford F150
Color: White
VIN: 1FTRX17L4YNB63418
Odometer: ?
3. 1997 Ford Explorer
Color: Blue
VIN: 1FMDU32P9VUA22785
Odometer: ?
4. 1993 Cadillac Car
Color: Black
VIN: 1G6DW5277PR721464
Odometer: ?
Auction for the vehicles listed above will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2017-29-2
JOHNNIE B. THOMAS,PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of administration having been granted on the 30th day of January 2018 by the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District, to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claim(s) against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or your claim will forever be barred.
This the 7th day of July 2021.
JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY T. THOMAS, Deceased
Prepared and submitted by:
Tara L. Lang, MSB #10726
T & G Lang Law Firm, LLC
256 North Market Street
Charleston, MS 38921
Phone: 662-783-5017
Fax: 662-783-5018
E-mail: taralang@tglanglaw.com
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of March 2021, Stephen C. Hausner Farm, 24 Guest Road, Drew, MS 38737, has filed application(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
Application No. GW-5167; Permitted Acreage: 50; County Sunflower; Location: SW1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 12, T23N, R03W
Application No. GW-51628; Permitted Acreage: 131; County Sunflower; Location: SE1/4 of NW1/4, Sec 12, T23N, R03W
Application No. GW-51629; Permitted Acreage: 120; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of SW1/4, Sec 07, T23N, R02W
Any person, firm, association, or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after July 20, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water Management District
Anna M. Sullivan, Permit Data Specialist
BID NOTICE
The Board of Trustees, East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Ms. 38921 will receive sealed bids until 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 and will be opened afterwards. Proposals will include the furnishings of dairy products, produce, commodities, and waste collection services.
Specifications and descriptions of items are on file at the Superintendent's Office, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Ms. 38921. All quotes must be made on a delivered price basis.
The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
By: Mr. Johnnie Vick, Superintendent, East Tallahatchie School District
ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION
1. 2008 Nissan Altima
Color: Black
VIN: 1N4AL21E88C256243
Odometer: ?
2. 2010 Chevrolet Malibu
Color: Black
VIN: 1G1ZASE04AF192041
Odometer: ?
3. 2010 Ford Taurus
Color:Maroon
VIN: 1FAHP2EW9AG159167
Odometer: ?
4. 2005 Nissan Altima
Color: Grey
VIN: 1N4AL11E75C169293
Odometer: ?
5. 2014 Chrysler 200
Color: Silver
VIN: 1C3CCBBG8EN113848
Odometer: ?
Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921 (662) 647-3601