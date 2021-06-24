The newly formed Ed and Becky Meek Foundation has awarded Enterprise Grants to assist 20 Tallahatchie County students to continue their studies at area colleges, community colleges and job-skills programs this fall.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to assist these young people to continue their studies beyond high school and focus on their careers and development of job readiness skills,” said Ed Meek, who with his wife, Becky, have established a foundation to support educational development, community service and economic development.

The Meeks live in Oxford but are originally from Charleston and have been longtime supporters of enrichment programs in the community. The Meek Foundation is affiliated with Tupelo’s CREATE Foundation, which manages assets in excess of $130 million.

Recipients of the inaugural Meek Enterprise Grants include Dylan Goad, who will attend Base Camp Coding Academy in Water Valley; Jahiem Collins, Coahoma Community College; Jaden Brooks, Delta State University; Patrick Ray, Itawamba Community College; Keely-Shay Buckley, Mississippi Delta Community College; Sara Brooke Booth, D’Mitri Brock, Aaron “Cade” Busby, Keyoshia Cashaw, Cheyanne Criswell, Greyson “Grey” Griffin, Enochius Harris, Denishia Hayes, Ashlynn Melton, Shaneisha Sargent and KeShanna Taylor, Northwest Mississippi Community College; Dontavious “Sam” Cashaw, University of Northern Iowa; and Haley Allbritton, Shelby Viars and TreDerica Winters, University of Southern Mississippi.

Serving on the grant screening committee were chairperson JeanE Hackman, Jamal Brock, Glenna Callender, Dana and Ray Clolinger, Michael “Slick” Hargett, Betsy Hartley, Barbara Herron, Kayla Herron, LaWanda Herron, Nedra Jackson Hollins, Lela Sayle and Ashanti Truly.

The appointment of Glenna Callender as executive director of the Ed and Becky Meek Foundation recognizes the years of community leadership provided by Callender through the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort (CARE) and other community service activities.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent the Meek family in the development of programs that will have a meaningful and lasting impact on our community for generations to come,” said Callender. “We have an outstanding board that is shaping programs that will support the enrichment of our community in many ways.”

The Ed and Becky Meek Foundation was founded by Ed and Becky Meek, who grew up in Charleston and the Paynes community, respectively. While the two have lived in Oxford for much of their adult lives, they have continued to be focused on strengthening educational opportunities for individuals, and economic development and other programs increasing the quality of life in Charleston and East Tallahatchie.

The foundation encourages high school students to meet all requirements needed for graduation, providing Enterprise Grants for immediate work, for trade, tech and vocational studies, and two-year and four-year degree programs. Enterprise Grants are also provided to nonprofit organizations in support of the community and economic development.