OXFORD — The University of Mississippi will celebrate more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university's 168th Commencement exercises April 29 through May 2.

The following local students are candidates for graduation:

John Matthew Fredericks, of Cascilla, is a candidate for a Master of Arts. Fredericks is a Teaching major in the Graduate School.

Tiesha D. Holmes, of Charleston, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work. Holmes is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Shanterria Brianna Brown, of Charleston, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Brown is a Management major in the School of Business Administration.

Joseph Ty Lindley, of Charleston, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Sport and Recreation Admin. Lindley is a Sport and Recreation Admin major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Monica Darby Mills, of Enid, is a candidate for a Specialist in Education. Mills is an Educational Leadership major in the Graduate School.

Anna Marie Gray, of Holcomb, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences. Gray is a Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.

Kaylee Megan Clanton, of Holcomb, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Clanton is an Elementary Education major in the School of Education.

Elizabeth Jacks Harris, of Holcomb, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Harris is an Elementary Education major in the School of Education.

Benjamin Drake Logan, of Oakland, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Logan is a Finance major in the School of Business Administration.

Caitlin Breanna White, of Oakland, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education. White is an Elementary Education major in the School of Education.

Kaitlin Coker, of Scobey, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Coker is a Biological Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Sidney Watson Turnipseed, of Sumner, is a candidate for a Juris Doctor. Turnipseed is a Juris Doctor Law major in the School of Law.

Jeremy Scott Ross, of Tillatoba, is a candidate for a Doctor of Pharmacy. Ross is a Pharm D - Pharm Prct Track major in the School of Pharmacy.

Adrianna Chloe Clark, of Tutwiler, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Clark is a Psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts.

"This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during commencement," said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities."

Jonathan T.M. Reckford, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International, will deliver the commencement address, which will take place at 8 a.m. May 1 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Commencement ceremonies, including those for individual schools and colleges, will be livestreamed and available by clicking here.

For additional details and a complete 2021 commencement schedule, visit the university's commencement website.

Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 are slated for May 6-8. Morning convocation is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 8 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.