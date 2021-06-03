The Mississippi Supreme Court has reappointed attorneys Sam H. Buchanan of Hattiesburg, Elizabeth Lee Maron of Ridgeland and Robert Michael (Rob) Tyner Jr. of Sumner to the Commission on Mandatory Continuing Legal Education.

The nine-member Commission has supervisory authority over the administration of rules regarding continuing legal education requirements for attorneys in the state of Mississippi. The Supreme Court sets the rules for CLE training.

Each of the nine justices of the Supreme Court makes a recommendation for a member of the Commission. Justice David Ishee recommended Buchanan’s reappointment. Presiding Justice Jim Kitchens recommended Maron’s reappointment. Justice Robert P. Chamberlin recommended Tyner’s reappointment.

Chief Justice Mike Randolph signed the appointment order on May 25. New terms for Buchanan, Maron and Tyner begin Aug. 1, 2021, and end July 31, 2024.

Buchanan is executive director of the Mississippi Center for Legal Services. He has served in that capacity for more than 32 years, overseeing a staff of attorneys who provide free civil legal representation to low-income persons in 43 counties of central and south Mississippi. He has served on the Commission for 12 years.

Maron is a partner in law firm of Adams and Reese, where she advises clients in the areas of education law and employment law. She counsels school districts, community colleges and universities, and defends companies and public entities in employment and education related litigation. She has served on the Commission for almost 18 years, having been appointed in September 2003.

Tyner has a civil law practice in Sumner. His practice includes real estate, estate planning, guardianships and conservatorships, and personal injury litigation. He has served on the Commission for three years.