U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson announced Wednesday that the Mississippi Humanities Council has awarded a grant of $13,073 to the Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center in Glendora.

The money from the center, which is also known by some as the E.T.H.I.C. Museum, came from the American Rescue Plan Humanities Recovery Grant program, designed to help cultural organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, $202,888 in grant funds were awarded to 16 total cultural organizations in the state, including the following additional ones:

» Canton Freedom House Museum (Canton), $15,000

» Canton-Madison Historical Society (Canton), $10,000

» Hinds Community College, Utica Institute Museum (Utica), $14,885

» Institute of Southern Jewish Life (Jackson), $15,000

» International Museum of Museum Cultures (Jackson), $9,500

» Lighthouse/Black Girl Projects (Jackson/Mayersville), $12,000

» Migration Heritage Foundation (Durant), $5,580

» Millsaps College Truth & Racial Healing Center (Jackson), $15,000

» Mississippi Book Festival (Jackson), $15,000

» Mississippi Cultural Crossroads (Port Gibson), $6,600

» Mississippi Heritage Trust (Jackson), $13,500

» Museum of the Mississippi Delta (Greenwood), $15,000

» Quitman County Arts Council (Marks), $12,750

» Smith Robertson Museum (Jackson), $15,000

» University Press of Mississippi (Jackson), $15,000