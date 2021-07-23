The Charleston Library recently received recording equipment to ensure that the July weekly sessions of the Summer Reading Program would be easier to upload online for families to view at home.

“Last year, we struggled to record and upload our story hour,” said Dana Clolinger of the Board of Trustees. “We are very thankful to the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi (CFNM) for their funding to support this initiative.”

Lighting and recording equipment were purchased with grant funding.

Volunteer Sadler Holley adjusts a cellphone tripod at Charleston Library in preparation for filming an activity. (Photo by Dana Clolinger)

“These funds came from our FEED Northwest Mississippi fund,” noted Stacye Trout, development director of CFNM.

During Phase III of this fund in the summer of 2020, the Community Foundation saw the need to provide assistance to those nonprofits trying to reach kids in summer programs either virtually or socially distanced.

“Food and technology needs were set as priorities for this phase,” explained Trout. “We were glad to fund this program again for summer 2021 and make sure the Tallahatchie Library was well-equipped to host their programs virtually and be able to use this equipment for future needs.”