Save the Children, Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort (CARE) and Friends of the Library provided supplies to local flood victims Thursday afternoon, June 24, at the Blauer manufacturing plant in Charleston.

Supplies included water, diapers, cleaning supplies, baby wipes and backpacks for children. The group effort supported 334 adults and 298 children in the community.

Flooding earlier in the month forced families from their homes and disrupted summer school and child care programming across the Mississippi Delta.

“Our emergency response team worked with local program staff and volunteers to deliver these critical supplies to children and families impacted by the floods,” said Valeria Hawkins of Save the Children.

As a national leader for protecting children in emergencies, Save the Children has been supporting children’s most critical needs during natural disasters since 2005. They also have early childhood education programs in Mississippi, working to help children succeed in school and life.

“We would like to thank all of the local volunteers who worked with us Thursday,” added Dana Clolinger, executive director of CARE. “We also must thank the staff of Blauer for their support and assistance with distribution.”