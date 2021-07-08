BILOXI — The Sun-Sentinel has won 19 awards for news coverage, including first place in the top “General Excellence” category, in the annual Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Media Contest.

The awards, for work published in 2020, were presented Saturday at the Golden Nugget Biloxi.

Contest entries were judged by newspaper professionals from the Georgia Press Association.

The Sun-Sentinel won top honors for overall excellence in its audience class, Weekly Division F. The Deer Creek Pilot of Rolling Fork and The Baldwyn News placed second and third, respectively.

“We are very honored to again receive the award for General Excellence,” said Sun-Sentinel Editor and Publisher Clay McFerrin. The newspaper also won it in 2020.

— * —

The Sun-Sentinel swept two categories in this year’s contest.

In the category of Breaking News Story, Clay McFerrin received first-, second- and third-place awards, respectively, for articles about a man being killed while responding to a social media ad hoax, storm damage in western Tallahatchie County and the capture of a Yalobusha County jail escapee in the Enid area.

In the category of Best In-Depth or Investigative Coverage, Clay McFerrin again won first-, second- and third-place awards. The winning stories were about local legislators’ votes on changing the state flag, COVID-19 news and information, and the burning of the Webb Community House.

Clay McFerrin won another first-place plaque in the category of Best Lede, for the opening paragraph of a story about local officials discouraging trick-or-treating due to scary COVID-19 statistics.

— * —

Krista McFerrin won a third-place award in the category of Best Lifestyles Page, for a series of “Tallahatchie Life & Style” page designs. Entries from all three weekly newspaper audience classes in the state were considered in this category.

She and Clay McFerrin won a second-place award in the category of Best Special Section, for their collaborative efforts in producing the 2020 “Letters to Santa” Christmas edition.

— * —

Clay McFerrin also won the following awards:

» Second place, Best Sports News Story, for an article about a couple of longtime Charleston High School football assistants being named head coaches at J.Z. George

» Second place, Best Game Story, for an account of the West Tallahatchie High School Choctaws’ March 2 season-ending loss in the semifinals round of the Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 1A Boys Basketball Championships in Jackson

» Second place, Best Feature Photo, for a picture of a Sumner Christmas tree shown against the backdrop of fallen leaves on the banks of Cassidy Bayou

» Third place, Best General News Story, for his account of an East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees meeting where passions ran high

» Third place, Best Editorial Page, for a selection of Opinion page designs. Entries from all three weekly audience classes were combined for judging in this category.

» Third place, Best Editorials, for opinion pieces, as judged from two of three weekly audience classes

» Third place, Best General Interest Column, for a package of Opinion page columns that he wrote

» Third place, Best Feature Photo, for the image of a man selling watermelons and other produce from the bed of his pickup truck outside the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston

» Third place, Best Feature Story, about the unveiling of a memorial at the entrance to Depot subdivision in west Charleston in honor of the late longtime local businessman, community and political activist, and city commissioner, Richard “Pig” Gardner

— * —

Combined with 11 earlier awards for advertising excellence, the latest honors bring to 30, the total number of MPA awards presented to The Sun-Sentinel this year.