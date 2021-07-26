The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Coahoma County in northwestern Mississippi, Southwestern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi, Quitman County in northwestern Mississippi, Northern Tallahatchie County in northwestern Mississippi, and West Central Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi until 8:15 PM.

At 5:08 PM, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, including flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 5:08 PM - Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 8:15 PM

Counties Affected: Coahoma,Panola,Quitman,Tallahatchie,Yalobusha

Last Updated: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 5:21 PM