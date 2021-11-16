Faith Food Pantry at Faith Baptist Church near Charleston will remember two recently deceased members of the community by dedicating a monthly food pantry to their memory, according to Faith pastor Joe Young.

The Dec. 18 food pantry will be dedicated to the memory of Mrs. Louanne Cossar.

"Mrs. Cossar gave the first donation to the food pantry in 2016, and never missed a month in sending her support," said Young. "Even in sickness she reminded her family to send her monthly donation. Until health no longer permitted, she came to help pack boxes."

Young noted that it was Cossar who brought the need for a permanent food pantry to his attention, as he was already overseeing a food pantry operated by the Calvary Chapel church near Parchman.

"She had been involved with a mobile food pantry held at First United Methodist Church, and came to me with a desire to see a permanent pantry with a storage area in Charleston," he added.

The Jan. 15 food pantry will be in memory of Jimmy Dale Fly, late father of Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly.

"Sheriff Fly has volunteered from the very first food pantry held in 2016, while a deputy sheriff here. During the entire time when he was a fireman in Grenada, he was a strong supporter and volunteer in the food pantry, and after becoming sheriff he has consistently provided a police presence to keep order and control traffic," said Young.

He noted that Fly's efforts have maintained order even on giveaway days when dozens of cars would line Highway 32 near the church to wait their turn at the food pantry drive-thru.

"Even while caring for his late father, he made sure that things ran smoothly with the food pantry," added Young.