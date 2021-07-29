“I had no idea that was going to be the last time I walked through those double gates,” said Bubba Cobb of Charleston.

For years, he had been making regular trips to the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to help inmates build a relationship with God. He would meet with a group of usually 10 to 15 inmates in a regular Bible study course.

“I thought we would be back next week to have another study, just like we had been doing,” said Cobb.

Without warning, COVID-19 would shut down access to prisons across the U.S., including Mississippi. Inmates were soon cut off from a Bible education program that included weekly Bible-based discourses, audience discussions, individual Bible studies and video presentations.

Rhonda Jones, a jailer at Newton County Correctional Facility in Newton, saw the impact that the pandemic was having on the inmates there.

“They were more irritable and angry. Not having visitors and not being able to have ministers come in and share something positive was affecting everyone,” said Jones. “I just know they needed something. They needed more.”

“Our concern was for them,” said Dan Houghton, who helps coordinate the efforts of the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ prison ministry in the U.S. “They needed us now more than ever. They were cut off from their lifeline of spiritual feeding.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses pivoted their in-person ministry and activities around the country to virtual meetings and preaching through letters, telephone calls and videoconferencing to adapt to the changing circumstances. This change also included their focused prison ministry.

“Nothing can stop God’s love from reaching people, no matter where they are,” said prison ministry volunteer Donny Ruffin, who has been visiting county jails in South Mississippi for the last 25 years. When the pandemic kept him from making in person visits, he started focusing on letters and telephone calls to inmates. “Jehovah never gives up on anyone, even when others have.”

Jeff Zack from Batesville has regular Bible discussions by mail with a prison inmate at Parchman. “I will send him questions, scriptures and get his personal thoughts on it. We will just go back and forth,” he said. “I don’t want to lose these guys. They deserve the Bible’s hope as much as anybody.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses value life. It’s their compelling motivation to proactively produce videos, supply literature, write letters — whatever it takes to reach inmates with the Bible’s message.

“Life is sacred. Life is valuable,” said Houghton. “Everyone deserves the chance to learn Bible truths. Some people might say, ‘They’re just prisoners.’ But that’s not how God views them and that’s not how we view them. We love these people.”