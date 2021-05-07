The Tallahatchie County Library in Charleston is very excited to share that a new “Mississippi Room” has opened.

The Mississippi Room currently holds and will continue to collect state memorabilia and works from Mississippi artists and authors.

Key artifacts include the crest and commissioning pennants from the USS Tallahatchie County. The USS Tallahatchie County (LST-1154) was the second of only two steam-powered tank landing ships built for the U.S. Navy just after World War II.

Named after Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, she was the only U.S. Navy vessel to bear the name.

The 382-foot ship was constructed in 1945 and launched in 1946. The USS Tallahatchie County was retired in 1970.

The Tallahatchie Library System thanks the Charleston Rotary Club for their donation to add this addition to the Charleston library.

Editor's note: To learn more about the USS Tallahatchie County, visit http://usstallahatchiecounty.com.