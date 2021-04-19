A suspected armed robbery at an Indianola jewelry store has reportedly claimed the life of one of the owners, and police are currently looking for a black BMW in conjunction with the shooting.

At around 11 a.m. on Friday, Indianola police responded to Paul's Jewelry, 113 Front St., where one person was reportedly shot.

Interim Police Chief Earnest Gilson confirmed to The E-T this afternoon that the victim is deceased.

Rodney and Jamie Iverson have owned and operated Paul’s Jewelry for several years in Indianola.

On Friday morning and afternoon, numerous social media posts, including one from First United Methodist Church Indianola, were calling for prayers for Jamie Iverson after she was reportedly airlifted to a hospital on Friday morning.

Gilson did not disclose any information about a potential suspect or suspects; however, he did confirm they are looking for the black BMW.

The armed robbery occurred in one of Indianola’s busiest areas. Paul’s Jewelry is surrounded by multiple retail businesses that draw heavy foot traffic throughout the day.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Indianola Police Department, Sunflower County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi State Highway Patrol had converged on the scene in downtown Indianola by mid-morning on Friday, and at last check, they were reviewing video footage from the store and surrounding businesses as part of their investigation.

Sheriff James Haywood expressed his concern regarding the impact that this incident has had on the community and urged the public to come forth with anything that they may have seen during that time, because any of it could be helpful.

“You need to come forth and say something,” he said.

This is a developing story.