Northeast Mississippi Community College cornerback DeAntre Prince has earned second-team Fall All-American recognition from the Rivals recruiting network publication JCGridiron.

He is one of eight sophomore members of the NEMCC football program selected as All-Americans — the most in a single season in school history.

In 2020, Prince defended five passes, which was most on the team, between his three break-ups and a pair of interceptions. He had a critical fumble recovery at the goal line against Itawamba, as well.

The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) commitment out of Charleston, where he was a standout player for Charleston High School, was one of seven Northeast athletes to make at least 25 tackles. He had a career-high 11 takedowns versus Northwest.

Both of Prince's interceptions happened in the end zone and resulted in touchbacks that foiled possible scoring opportunities for Coahoma and Mississippi Delta at key moments in each matchup.