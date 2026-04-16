Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion

In Mississippi

1. DNC Chair, Vice Chair coming to support Mississippi Democrats

The Mississippi Democratic Party announced Wednesday that Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin and DNC Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta will serve as special guest speakers at the 2026 Hamer Winter Dinner, scheduled for Friday, May 22, at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

The party said the addition of the two top national Democratic leaders marks a significant moment for the event and signals the national party’s commitment to Mississippi Democrats.

“Having DNC Chair Ken Martin and Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta join us at the Hamer Winter Dinner is a powerful statement, a statement that the national Democratic Party stands with Mississippi, and that the work we are doing here matters. This is exactly the kind of moment that energizes our base, strengthens our organization, and reminds every Democrat in this state that they are not alone in this fight. We are building something real, and national leadership sees it,” said State Rep. Cheikh Taylor, Chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party.

DNC Chair Ken Martin was elected to lead the Democratic National Committee earlier this year.

2. Fitch praises passage of anti-gang legislation

Attorney General Lynn Fitch is praising the passage of SB2710, the centerpiece of her 2026 legislative agenda. It was recently signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves.

She said the bill directly addresses gang violence plaguing communities across Mississippi by moving crimes of violence committed with a firearm out of youth court and into circuit court jurisdiction and increasing penalties for transferring a stolen firearm to a minor.

The measure also increases penalties when a stolen firearm is used in a crime of violence – including up to 40 years when used in a murder and establishes a new crime for shooting into a crowd, with heightened penalties if the gathering is at a place of worship, courthouse, school, playground, or park, if there are minors (under 18 years of age) present, or if the offender is a member of a gang.

This bill was endorsed by the Mississippi Prosecutors Association, the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police, the Mississippi Municipal League (MML), and the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Fed chairman confirmation hearing next week

The Hill reports that a showdown over the leadership of the Federal Reserve “is ramping up ahead of a confirmation hearing for President Trump’s nominee for chair set for next week.”

“Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) on Wednesday urged the administration to ‘wrap up’ its investigation of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, saying ‘it’s in everyone’s best interest’ for it to end,” The Hill reported. “The comments point to the impossible road for Kevin Warsh, a former Fed board member who Trump chose as his nominee for chair in January, as long as Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) maintains his hold on the nomination.” The Hill noted, “Tillis has vowed to hold up the confirmation process until the Department of Justice (DOJ) end its probe into the Fed and Powell related to his oversight of renovations at the Fed’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., and testimony he gave before Congress on the project.”

2. Trump announces Israel, Lebanon meeting on ceasefire

According to the Washington Post, “President Donald Trump said leaders of Lebanon and Israel would speak Thursday for the first time in 34 years amid a flurry of regional diplomacy supporting the shaky ceasefire between the United States and Iran that is set to expire next week.”

“Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon,” Trump wrote in a social media post late Wednesday, per WP. “It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow.” He did not specify which Lebanese and Israeli leaders. WP reported, “Since Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran on April 8, Israel has insisted that Lebanon and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group based there, were not covered by the pause in fighting. Israel has continued its military operations in Lebanon, including airstrikes on Beirut, the capital.”

Sports

1. Hubbard takes home record third Howell Trophy

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard continued to make history and became the first three-time male winner of the Howell Trophy awarded Wednesday by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

Named after Mississippi State legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Bailey Howell, the honor is given to the state of Mississippi’s top collegiate player.

Hubbard extended State’s run of dominance to eight of the last nine seasons with the Howell Trophy winner which is presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort. Since 2017-18, Hubbard has been joined by two-time recipient Quinndary Weatherspoon in addition to Iverson Molinar, Reggie Perry and Tolu Smith III.

2. McMahon wins Gillom Trophy

Just two days after being selected as the 11th overall pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft to the Washington Mystics, Cotie McMahon was awarded the 2026 Gillom Trophy presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort on Monday afternoon at the Golden Moon Casino.

The Gillom Trophy has been presented annually since 2008 to the most outstanding women’s basketball player in the state, in honor of Ole Miss legend Peggie Gillom-Granderson.

A Rebel has won the award five of the last six seasons, with Shakira Austin taking home the trophy in 2021 and 2022, Angel Baker in 2023, Madison Scott in 2025 and now McMahon in 2026.

Markets & Business

1. S&P, Nasdaq reach new highs

CNBC reported that “U.S. stock futures were marginally higher early Thursday after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh records during the regular session.”

“In the regular session, the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq rose to new all-time highs and closed at new records,” CNBC reported. “The broad market index advanced 0.80%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.59% to post its 11th straight gain in a row. The blue-chip Dow bucked the trend, losing 72.27 points, or 0.15%.” CNBC noted, “Stocks have risen in recent days on the possibility of a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. President Donald Trump said in a Fox Business interview that aired on Wednesday that the Iran war is ‘very close to over,’ claiming once again that Tehran wants to ‘make a deal very badly.’”

2. Pepsi revenues rise after snack business turnaround

The Wall Street Journal reports that “Pepsi Co. logged higher profit and revenue in the first quarter, as steps the company has taken to turn around its snacks business are starting to bear fruit.”

“The soda and snacks company on Thursday posted a profit of $2.33 billion, or $1.70 a share, for its quarter ended March 21, compared with $1.83 billion, or $1.33 a share, a year earlier,” WSJ reported. “Stripping out one-time items, earnings were $1.61 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast adjusted earnings of $1.54 a share.” WSJ went on to report, “Revenue climbed 8.5% to $19.44 billion, topping the $18.95 billion that Wall Street expected. On an organic basis, revenue was up 2.6%.”

-- Article credit to the staff for the Magnolia Tribune --