Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion

In Mississippi

1. Gulfport to unveil $105 million Town Center project

Gulfport is set to unveil their new $105 million Town Center project, a transformative mixed-use district planned for the historic site of the Great Southern Hotel. A ceremonial groundbreaking is being held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Gulfport to mark the start of the project and reveal its official name.

AnderCorp, LLC and Bellamare Development are leading the construction and development.

Officials said the projects represents one of the most significant investments in the city in a generation, with the development bringing together luxury residences, curated retail and dining, and a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel on the historic grounds that helped shape Gulfport’s identity.

The first phase of the district will include 136 luxury apartment residences, retail and restaurant space, Hotel Holden with 114-rooms, a public parking structure and pedestrian-friendly streetscapes and public gathering spaces.

2. MANA honors Taggart with scholarship

The Mississippi Association of Nurse Anesthetists (MANA) Board of Directors said this week that they have unanimously established the Andy Taggart Scholarship, an annual award honoring Andy Taggart’s long-standing service as legal counsel to MANA and his contributions to the profession.

The group said the scholarship will be awarded each year to a senior student registered nurse anesthetist (SRNA) enrolled in a Mississippi-based program.

The inaugural recipient is Alexa Salazar, a doctoral student in the nurse anesthesia program at the University of Southern Mississippi, recognized for her leadership, dedication, and excellence in patient care.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Senate Republicans continue push toward SAVE Act vote

According to The Hill, “The Senate is planning to debate and vote on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, called the SAVE America Act, through this weekend as Senate conservatives warn that a failure to make significant progress on President Trump’s No. 1 legislative priority could result in Republican voters sitting out the election in November.”

“The Senate is expected to vote Saturday on an amendment sponsored by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), a staunch Trump ally, to bar transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports,” The Hill reported. “Then the Senate will pivot to vote Sunday on a motion to advance the nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) to serve as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which would set up a final confirmation vote for Mullin on Monday.” The Hill noted, “The Senate will then move back to debating the SAVE America Act, which conservatives want to keep on the floor for weeks longer.”

2. Where has ICE been most active?

A New York Times report says “the pace of ICE arrests nationwide has topped 1,100 per day on average in 2026, far higher than the rate last spring of roughly 600 arrests per day, despite a slight dip in recent weeks.”

“New data analyzed by The New York Times reveals that the pace of these arrests has varied across the country in sometimes surprising ways,” NYT reported. “Some places that did not have high-profile ICE operations this year, such as Florida and San Antonio, have still seen high and steadily increasing numbers of arrests. In other areas like Los Angeles and Chicago that were targeted by ICE with aggressive enforcement operations last year, the number of arrests has fallen steeply in recent months. And in some areas — notably many places with so-called sanctuary policies in place — the arrest rate is flat, or up only slightly.” NYT continued, “Since mid-December, three ICE field offices in Texas — Harlingen, El Paso and San Antonio — have arrested more people per capita than the St. Paul field office, despite the surge there. So have the field offices in San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss shuts out No. 15 Kentucky to open weekend series

Ole Miss opened its SEC weekend series with No. 15 Kentucky, shutting out the visitors to Oxford 5-0 on Thursday.

Ole Miss Athletics said Ole Miss right fielder Tristan Bissetta homered twice, and starter Hunter Elliott pitched superbly, getting the win and moving to 3-0 on the season.

The Rebels (18-5, 2-2 SEC) continue the series with Kentucky on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

2. Miss. State, Southern Miss set for weekend conference series

No. 6 Mississippi State and No. 12 Southern Miss are both hosting weekend conference series starting Friday.

Mississippi State will take on SEC foe Vanderbilt on Friday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. with the final two contests streamed on SEC Network+.

Southern Miss will entertain Troy for a Sun Belt matchup. Games begin Friday at 6 p.m. and continue Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Markets & Business

1. Do you qualify for the new car loan tax deduction?

As FoxBusiness reports, “A new tax break is available this filing season for taxpayers who have car loans on vehicles that meet certain specifications.”

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which was passed through Congress by Republicans using the reconciliation process and signed into law last year by President Donald Trump, included a provision allowing interest on car loans to be deducted under certain circumstances,” FoxBusiness reported. “The IRS released guidance on the implementation of the “No Tax on Car Loan Interest” provision of the OBBBA, which applies to loans taken out to purchase new personal vehicles — not business or commercial vehicles — that were made in America after Dec. 31, 2024. Lease payments do not qualify.” FoxBusiness went on to report that “Taxpayers whose auto loans qualify for the interest deduction may deduct up to $10,000 per year, and the deduction is available for both taxpayers who itemize their deductions and those who claim the standard deduction on their return.”

2. Market on pace for fourth losing week in a row

CNBC reports that stock futures “fell on Friday morning as oil prices resumed their rally following a brief move lower.”

“Stocks fell on Thursday but closed well off their lows after Netanyahu said Israel was assisting the U.S. ‘in intel and other means’ to open the Strait of Hormuz. He added that Iran had lost the ability to enrich uranium and produce ballistic missiles, noting the conflict may end faster than many fear,” CNBC reported. “West Texas Intermediate futures fell sharply post-settle following those comments, giving stocks a boost off their lows of the day. Still, WTI remains more than 48% higher this month.” CNBC added, “The major averages are still on pace to post their fourth losing week in a row, however.”

-- Article credit to the staff for the Magnolia Tribune --