PEARL — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), in coordination with federal and local partners, opened six Disaster Recovery Centers and seven Disaster Survivor Assistance sites at noon on Monday, April 27, to serve residents who suffered damage during the January 23-27 winter ice storm (DR-4899-MS).

Disaster Survivor Assistance sites are expected to operate for approximately one week at each location, while Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open for an extended period, depending on foot traffic. New Disaster Survivor Assistance sites will open in the upcoming weeks to provide more residents in the impacted counties with access to face-to-face support.

At the Disaster Recovery Centers and Disaster Survivor Assistance sites, residents can receive in-person FEMA registration, assistance information, and referrals to recovery resources.

The Disaster Recovery Centers opened at noon Monday, April 27, at the following locations:

The Disaster Survivor Assistance sites opened at noon on Monday, April 27, at the following locations:

It is not necessary to go to a Disaster Recovery Center or Disaster Survivor Assistance location to apply with FEMA. Individuals can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, provide FEMA with the number for that service.

Federal funding is available to affected individuals in Adams, Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Coahoma, DeSoto, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Montgomery, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington, Yalobusha, and Yazoo Counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster's effects.