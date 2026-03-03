CHARLESTON — Michael “Mike” Carl Griggs, age 76, passed away Sunday, March 1, at his home.

He served his country as a veteran of the United States Army, and retired after 20 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Griggs.

He is survived by is wife, Phyliss Griggs; his daughter, Diana Griggs of California; his son, Michael Griggs of Memphis; a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.