JACKSON — This month, during National Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month, Mississippi is confronting longstanding disparities in lung cancer outcomes by expanding access to early screening for those most at risk.

A new statewide effort focuses on increasing awareness of lung cancer screening among Black men and women ages 50-80 with a history of smoking.

Now through the end of December, Mississippi residents at high risk for lung cancer may be eligible for free or low-cost low dose CT (LDCT) screenings through the American Lung Association. Residents can call a Lung Health Navigator at 844-ALA-LUNG to determine eligibility. Participants will receive help locating screening centers, obtaining referrals, navigating insurance coverage, and securing free transportation if needed.

“Screening saves lives, but too many Mississippians still aren’t being screened early enough,” said Allie Kelsey, manager of Nationwide Lung Cancer Screening for the American Lung Association. “This initiative is about removing barriers and making it easier for people to take preventive action before it’s too late.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths for both men and women in Mississippi, yet too many people are still diagnosed after the disease has already spread. Early detection through annual low dose CT screening can reduce lung cancer mortality by up to 20 percent, but screening rates remain low, especially in communities of color.

“National Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month is about taking action before cancer takes lives,” said Kelsey. “Too many Black Mississippians are diagnosed at later stages, when treatment options are more limited. Expanding equitable access to screening is one of the most powerful ways we can change outcomes.”

Mississippi continues to rank among the states with the highest lung cancer incidence rates in the nation, and racial and ethnic disparities in diagnosis and treatment remain stark. According to the American Lung Association, Black men experience some of the highest lung cancer rates in the country, with Black adults significantly less likely to be diagnosed early, when lung cancer is most treatable.

Mississippi ranks among the worst in the nation for new lung cancer cases, with lung cancer as the #1 cause of cancer deaths for both men and women. According to the American Lung Association’s 2025 State of Lung Cancer report, Mississippi’s overall lung cancer incidence rate is 68.7 cases per 100,000 people, significantly higher than the national rate of 52.8.

Black Mississippians, especially men, shoulder a disproportionate burden of disease:

• Black men and women in Mississippi experience one of the highest lung cancer incidence rates in the nation, with approximately 66.6 cases per 100,000 compared to 54.2 among Black individuals nationally.

• Black individuals in Mississippi are less likely to be diagnosed at an early stage, less likely to receive surgical treatment, and less likely to survive five years following diagnosis compared to white individuals.

• Hispanic (Latino) adults with lung cancer are significantly less likely to be diagnosed early and more likely to experience delays or gaps in treatment.

Mississippi residents can also learn more and check eligibility at Lung.org/LCS-Assistance.

To speak with an American Lung Association representative about the Lung Cancer Screening Program, contact Janye Killelea at Janye.Killelea@Lung.org or call 312-940-7624.