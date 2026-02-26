A special exhibit highlighting the people, industries, and creative traditions that have shaped Mississippi and influenced the nation will open March 7 at the Two Mississippi Museums.

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a special exhibit will be on display at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

Mississippi Made traces more than two centuries of innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural influence through approximately 250 artifacts. The exhibit spans from the early 19th century to the present day, reflecting Mississippi’s role in agriculture, manufacturing, music, fashion, science, literature, and the arts.

Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, says the stories featured in Mississippi Made illustrate how Mississippi’s people and ideas have made a lasting impact on both the nation and the world. “This exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to understand better those contributions through the objects that document that legacy.”

Objects on display range from a 19th-century cotton spinning gin used on small plantations to patent models and tools tied to Mississippi inventors. Visitors can even see a Lindsey eight-wheel log wagon developed in the early 20th century to support the state’s timber industry. All are objects that illustrate how Mississippians responded to local needs with ingenuity that often made a major impact on a national and global scale.

Innovation in music and literature by Mississippians is also highlighted in the exhibit. Elvis Presley’s bathrobe and a Velvet Elvis wall tapestry are among the artifacts, along with those tied to music icons B.B. King and Jimmie Rodgers, and records associated with artists such as famed opera singer Leontyne Price. Literary contributions are represented through portraits of William Faulkner and Richard Wright, painted by Mississippi artists, and Eudora Welty’s typewriter.

Design, craft, and cultural expression are featured through pottery by George Ohr, textiles by Ethel Wright Mohamed, a loom and a coverlet woven on that loom, and garments designed by Vicksburg native Patrick Kelly and a gown worn by Miss America Mary Ann Mobley. Film and popular culture are reflected through set pieces from “A Time to Kill,” a film based on John Grisham’s novel of the same name. The movie was filmed primarily in Mississippi.

Mississippi’s connections to science, transportation, and industry are explored through objects such as a NASA flight jacket worn by astronaut Richard Truly, along with vehicles manufactured by Toyota and Nissan in Mississippi. Artifacts tied to tourism and leisure highlight Mississippi’s mid-century coastal tourism and hospitality culture.

“Mississippi Made brings together objects that tell a broader story about the state’s creativity, industry, and innovation,” said Michael Morris, director of the Two Mississippi Museums. “Each artifact reflects how Mississippians responded to local needs in ways that shaped life far beyond the state.”

Mississippi Made is sponsored by Wayne-Sanderson Farms and will be on exhibit through Nov. 6, 2026. “As a company with deep Mississippi roots, Wayne-Sanderson Farms has a long history in the state—beginning with the separate legacy operations of Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms and combining to become the industry leader we are today,” said Wayne-Sanderson Farms President and CEO Kevin McDaniel. “It’s exciting to see the progress we’ve made together in Mississippi as business partners and as neighbors, and we’re proud to sponsor this exhibit and share that story.”

Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the museums is free every Sunday. The Two Mississippi Museums are located at 222 North Street in Jackson. Free parking is available along North Street and in the visitor garage on Jefferson Street.

-- Article credit to Susan Marquez for the Magnolia Tribune --