Mississippi revenue collections took a dip in February as collections for the month came in $65.3 million, or 13.25% below legislative estimates.

However, the Legislative Budget Office on Wednesday said year-to-date state revenue collections with four months remaining in the current fiscal year remain $99.5 million, or 2.14% above estimates.

The full year state revenue estimate is $7.552 billion.

The February dip saw General Fund collections come in $55.7 million, or 11.53% below the actual collections for the same month in the prior fiscal year.

Sales tax collections for the month of February were below the prior year by $8.6 million. Corporate income tax collections for the month of February were also below the prior year by $6 million.

Individual income tax collections for the month were above the prior year by $12.6 million.

Fiscal year-to-date total revenue collections through February 2026, eight months in, were $76.4 million, or 1.64% above the prior year’s collections.

Lawmakers are currently working to adopt appropriations bills and set the 2027 state budget.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --